ADVERTISEMENT

CoP reviews security arrangements in Madurai

Published - October 25, 2024 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan chairs a review meeting in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Ahead of Maruthupandiyar guru puja on October 27 and Thevar Jayanthi on October 30, Madurai City Police headed by J. Loganathan conducted a review meeting here on Friday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Loganathan instructed his subordinates to ensure that sufficient number of police personnel were deployed during these two events to prevent untoward incidents.  

A police official said two-wheelers would not be allowed near Muthuramalinga Thevar statue at Goripalayam where the garlanding event would take place.  Also, vehicles moving out of Madurai district to Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district and Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district should register prior to the travelling dates.  

“We have been told to take strict action against those who deliver incendiary speech with communal overtone and those who act in a way that fosters enmity among people,” he added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

About 1,000 police personnel would be deployed during these events to ensure safety of the public.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US