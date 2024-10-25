CoP reviews security arrangements in Madurai

Ahead of Maruthupandiyar guru puja on October 27 and Thevar Jayanthi on October 30, Madurai City Police headed by J. Loganathan conducted a review meeting here on Friday.

Mr. Loganathan instructed his subordinates to ensure that sufficient number of police personnel were deployed during these two events to prevent untoward incidents.

A police official said two-wheelers would not be allowed near Muthuramalinga Thevar statue at Goripalayam where the garlanding event would take place. Also, vehicles moving out of Madurai district to Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district and Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district should register prior to the travelling dates.

“We have been told to take strict action against those who deliver incendiary speech with communal overtone and those who act in a way that fosters enmity among people,” he added.

About 1,000 police personnel would be deployed during these events to ensure safety of the public.