Cop killed in bomb attack

A constable was killed in a forest area close to Manakkarai near Murappanaadu on the Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi border on Tuesday, when one of the bombs being carried by a history-sheeter accidentally exploded.

History-sheeter P. Duraimuthu, 29, of Mela Mangalakurichi near Vellur under Srivaikundam police station in the district was also killed in the incident.

A special team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Srivaikundam, Venkatesh, was searching for Duraimuthu, an accused in a double murder case in Eral police station limits in 2017 and a murder case in Pettai in Tirunelveli in 2019. The team came to know that he and his associates were planning to orchestrate one more murder in Srivaikundam sub-division. When the police got information about his movement near the Parvathi Amman temple in the reserve forest near Manakkarai, the hideout was raided on Tuesday.

“The hideout close to the Vallanaadu Blackbuck Sanctuary is a small building belonging to Department of Forest, which is used by the forest personnel. To check trespassing, the forest personnel had erected barbed wire fence around the sanctuary. In the absence of forest personnel, the culprits had occupied the building where they were making a few improvised explosives,” said a policeman.

On seeing the policemen approaching their hideout, Duraimuthu and three others came out of the building and ran towards the nearby hillock, part of the reserve forest area. Constable Subramanian, who joined Tamil Nadu Police in 2017, scaled the fence along with two others and started chasing the fleeing suspects.

In a bid to escape from them, Duraimuthu lobbed a country-bomb that landed at a distance from Subramanian. While it did not explode, the second improvised explosive landed on Subramanian’s head and it exploded. The constable was killed on the spot.

“With the police chasing him, a country-bomb that Duraimuthu was holding exploded and he ustained injuries. Though he was rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” said Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who visited the scene of crime at Manakkarai.