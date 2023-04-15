CoP inaugurates CCTV network in K.Pudur

April 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Madurai

Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar inaugurated a closed circuit television camera network with 60 cameras at K. Pudur police outpost on Saturday.

The cameras covering a distance of five km was sponsored by philanthropists, traders and local residents. The video footages of the cameras could be monitored from the police outpost.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, B.K. Arvind, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Surakumaran, and Inspector of Police, K. Pudur, Duraipandian, were among those who were present.

