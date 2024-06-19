ADVERTISEMENT

CoP hands over 326 stolen-and-recovered mobile phones to owners

Published - June 19, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan hands over a stolen-and-recovered mobile phone to the owner in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan handed over 326 stolen-and-recovered mobile phones to the complainants at his office on Wednesday. 

Mr. Loganathan said they were able to recover the mobile phones with the help of cybercrime police.   Of the 326 phones, 21 were recovered within Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple police jurisdiction, six phones within South Gate police station, 10 from Tirupparankundram limits, eight from Avaniapuram police station limits, 56 from Thideer Nagar limits, 16 phones from Thilagar Thidal limits, 129 phones from Tallakulam police station limits, 14 from Sellur jurisdiction and 66 from Anna Nagar station limits.  

He handed over three mobile phones to three students of B. Pharm students of Madurai Medical College. They had lost their mobile phones when they were in the hostel. Besides, 33 mobile phones were handed over to the respective owners through court.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US