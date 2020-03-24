CoP expresses concern over crowds

Madurai

Though the lockdown of the district borders in southern districts came into effect, Madurai City Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham has expressed concern over continuation of crowding of people in public places.

“People continue to travel in two-wheelers and four-wheelers and crowded in autorickshaws. This could lead to infection of COVID-19 spreading among the people,” he said.

Stating that the lockdown was meant only to protect people from getting infected by the virus, Mr. Davidson said that people should realise that it was only in their and their family members’ interest.

“No one should be complacent that Corona Virus would not infect them. The viral infection could be confirmed only after 14 days. Hence, people without knowing this fact could lead to community spreading by going out into crowded places,” he said.

He advised people to not visit their friends and relatives and also not allow others to visit their houses, the Commissioner warned.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, K.P. Shanmuga Rajeswaran, said that movement of vehicles from one district to another has been banned at police check posts in southern districts.

Besides enforcing the lockdown, the police officials and personnel were educating the members of public through public address system on the need to stay indoors and not come out of their house unnecessarily.

“We are promoting social distancing while coming out to buy essential items,” the IG said.

Scores of people, including women and children, were found stranded at the MGR Integrated bus stand at Mattuthavani after 6 p.m. when all the bus services were withdrawn fully.

Most of the buses that left the bus stand were fully crowded as scores of people preferred to travel standing instead of getting stranded in Madurai.

Officials of transport department said that the bus services to other districts and neighbouring towns were withdrawn slowly since 5.30 p.m. Only a handful number of city buses were seen plying from one bus stand to another in the city.

A private bus operator who parked the vehicle outside MGR Bus stand charged ₹600 per passenger to ferry desperate passengers going to Tirunelveli at the last minute. A staff was heard telling an aged man who could not afford the fare that it was the last bus and that too an air-conditioned vehicle.

Police personnel were asking people not to gather inside the bus stand and outside it as all bus services had been withdrawn.