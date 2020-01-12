CoP all praise for Karumbalai Boys Club

“Police Boys Club not only engages young boys and girls in useful activities but also prevents them from falling prey to bad influences,” said Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham.

Taking part in the Annual Day celebration of the Police Boys and Girls Club at Karumbalai under Anna Nagar Police Station limits here on Saturday, he said that the club in Karumbalai had been functioning as a model to the entire state, as it was being run by an efficient group of volunteers.

“The club also houses a library for the benefit of children in the neighbourhood. The children are involved in academics apart from extra-curricular activities to improve their skills. This way, the club provides a conducive environment for the children to achieve a positive and holistic development,” Mr. Devasirvatham said.

He said that he hoped to replicate the model across all police stations in the city, to bring down the instances of youth getting involved in crimes.

“Bad company and influence from the neighbourhood cause youth to drop out of school or college and finally leads them to crimes. These police clubs are an efficient way to reduce it,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner (HQ) M. Baskaran and Inspector of Police Ramani were also present at the function.