Cooptex Deepavali sale inaugurated

Collector S. Visakan looking at a sari after inaugurating Deepavali sale at Cooptex showroom in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The annual Cooptex Deepavali sale was inaugurated at its outlet in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the sale, Collector S. Visakan said that a sales target of ₹ 72 lakh had been set for Cooptex this festival season.

Soft silk saris from Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Tirupuvanam and Salem and traditional saris such as kandangi and sungudi as well as cotton saris from Coimbatore, Salem, Paramakudi, Dindigul and Aruppukottai are on sale.

A wide range of cotton saris, shirts, dhotis, chudithar, kurtis, bed sheets, pillow covers and many more are offered at slashed rates to customers, stated a press release.

A special discount of 30% is offered on silk and cotton handloom varieties. Cooptex textile varieties can also be obtained through e-commerce website www.cooptex.com

Cooptex Managing Committee Member S. Annadurai, Senior Regional Manager M. Sankar and others were present.