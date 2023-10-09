Cooperative society workers’ stir against unneeded equipment purchase intensifies

October 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of Tamil Nadu State Primary Cooperative Society Employees’ Association staged a demonstration in Palayamkottai on Monday in protest against forcing the societies to procure unneeded farm implements as it will cause huge loss to the societies.

The protesters said the primary agriculture cooperative societies across Tamil Nadu were being forced to buy tractors, lorries, pick-up trucks, harvesters, sugarcane cutters, sugarcane bundlers etc. even though these machineries were not required for the societies. In fact, the huge investments being made in these machineries would only cause hefty loss to the primary agriculture cooperative societies.

Hence, the multi-service centre / agriculture infrastructure fund projects should be withdrawn.

The recommendations of the pay commission report for the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Thrift Society and City Cooperative Thrift Society meant for the pay hike should be obtained and implemented at the earliest. The unwarranted transfer of the secretaries of the societies should be shelved as it would badly affect the smooth functioning. The vacancies in all societies should be filled-up and pension for those who retired after February 25, 2001 be given.

Promotion for all cooperative society employees should be given once in three years, they said.

Over 1,000 persons from Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari districts participated in the demonstration.