Cooperative society workers seek hike in bonus

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 26, 2022 19:09 IST

Members of District Cooperative Workers Association (CITU) stage a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of Dindigul District Cooperative Employees’ Union, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, staged a protest pressing over a 14-point charter of demands in front of the Collectorate near here on Monday.

The protestors, led by its president M. Raja, urged the State to hike the bonus of cooperative society workers by 20% and pay a minimum bonus of ₹8,400 across all cadre. They also demanded various hikes including ex-gratia to 5%, festival advance to ₹20,000 and the pension paid for all workers.

“We demand that the State straighten the procedure of getting essential commodities in the Public Distribution System. Further, a single person is in-charge of more than two cooperative societies and, hence, we urge the State to fill up vacancies and to regularise workers in the posts of technical assistants and jewellery appraiser,” said M. Sathik Ali, its district secretary.

He added that their demands included provision of toilets in office buildings.

CITU district secretary K. Prabhakaran and others were present.

