Cooperative Society employees insists on cancelling unprofitable schemes

The Tamil Nadu State Primary Cooperative Bank Employees Union on Monday filed a petition at the Registrar of Cooperative societies in Thoothukudi district and insisted that plans that could cause losses to cooperative societies should not be implemented in urban and primary credit cooperative societies.

The petition stated that cooperative societies are currently facing financial losses in various forums. In this situation they are being forced to use machines like tractors and paddy harvesting machines which is causing further strain. Additionally they are urged to manage farmer markets, which are either non functional or not established at all.

Similarly the “Amma Pharmacies” which faced losses in the past are now being renamed as “CM’S pharmacies” and are being enforced. This could result in employees being held responsible for these losses when they retire.

The salary agreements of the employees are based on the livelihood of the cooperative societies. Therefore, considering the welfare of both societies and employees, plans that are not profitable for the societies should not be enforced.

The union’s District President A. Beniksar, District Secretary S. Bala Murugan, Honorary Secretary M. Jesuraj along with the other members submitted the petition.

