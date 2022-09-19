Cooperative credit societies have power to fix salaries of employees, says High Court

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 19, 2022 21:42 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has held that cooperative credit societies have power to fix salaries of their employees and the guidelines issued by the government to fix them were against statutory provisions.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that the salary may be higher or lower than the guideline and the same cannot be challenged by comparing it with the guideline fixed by the government since the guideline itself is against statutory provisions.

The judge quashed a circular issued in 2014 by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies fixing remuneration of the employees of societies and held that it was against provision of Sections 136-A to 136-D of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act.

The judge said Section 136-D(2) states that a short-term cooperative credit society shall have autonomy in all financial and internal administrative matters, including areas such as personnel policy, staffing, recruitment, posting and remuneration to staff.

Section 136-D would clearly indicate the scheme of the Act and the autonomy granted to the short-term cooperative credit societies. The government cannot do anything to curtail the freedom of power of the societies, the judge said.

The provisions are strongly worded in order to grant absolute autonomy without any kind of interference from the government / registrar, the judge said and allowed a batch of petitions filed by cooperative credit societies.

