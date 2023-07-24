Cooperative bank secretary ends life

July 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

After officials from the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperatives in Ramanathapuram district detected that ₹40 lakh was missing from Pottakavayal Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank on July 4, secretary (in-charge) of the bank Nagaraj (54) allegedly attempted to end his life four days ago and died at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Sunday.

Police said Nagaraj’s son Selvarathnam lodged a complaint with Devipattinam police in this regard.

On July 1, the bank was not locked even after office hours and when some people alerted the officials at 9.30 p.m., the staff at the camp office of the District Collector informed Joint Registrar Muthukumar. Subsequently, Nagaraj went to the bank and locked it at around 11 p.m..

Inquiries revealed that a retired employee keeping the bank keys had forgotten to lock the premises and left for home. During the physical verification carried out at the bank, the officials from the offices of the Deputy Registrar and the Joint Registrar found that ₹40 lakh was missing. It is said that Nagaraj reportedly handed over ₹19 lakh to the officials. Four days ago, Nagaraj allegedly attempted to end his life.

His family members rushed Nagaraj to Government Ramanathapuram Medical College and Hospital, where doctors referred him to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Nagaraj died at the Madurai hospital on Sunday.

A relative claimed that Nagaraj was secretary of S.V. Mangalam Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank and was holding additional charge of the Pottakavayal bank, where the cash went missing. He was under severe stress and pressure due to the incident, he added. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)