Cooperative Arts and Science College in Athoor to offer five undergraduate courses initially

Cooperative Minister I. Periyasamy gives application forms of UG courses being offered by the Cooperative Arts and Science College to aspirants at Seval Saragu near Dindigul on Friday, 01 July 2022. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Minister for Co-operation I. Periyasamy inaugurated the distribution of application forms to students for the current academic year at Cooperative Arts and Science College in Athoor near Dindigul on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Periyasamy said that the upcoming Cooperative Arts and Science College situated at Sudhanayagipuram village in Seevalsiragu panchayat in Athoor was one of the measures taken by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to benefit the rural students, stated an official release.

The college currently offers five courses – B.A. History, B.A. Economics, B.A. Cooperation, B.Com and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) – and in the next academic year, steps would be taken to introduce more courses, he added.

The fee structure is very minimal – ₹1,465, including application and registration fee – which would encourage students from more than 600 villages in and around Athoor to take up higher studies, said Mr Periyasamy. The location is easily accessible to students with good connectivity of government buses too, he added.

The college would temporarily function in the additional buildings on the premises of Janiee Health and Educationals, stated the release.

More colleges

Further, Mr. Periyasamy said that Mr. Stalin has given his nod to set up four colleges in Dindigul, Government Siddha Medical College in Palani and a Cooperative Training Institute in Kodaikanal and steps are under way to realise them. He also said he would submit a proposal to the Chief Minister for setting up another college in Natham and a law college in Dindigul district. He also noted that 33 colleges have been set up across the State in two years of DMK assuming power which is commendable.

Speaking to media persons, he said that a legal committee would be set up soon to investigate the irregularities to the tune of ₹780 crore committed by the Cooperative department officials in the past 10 years. He added that filling up of vacancies in the department would be done in a transparent manner to root out corrupt practices.

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies (Dindigul zone) K. Gandhinathan, Cooperative Arts and Science College Principal Venkatachalam and others were present.