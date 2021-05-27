Madurai

Cooperation Minister holds meeting with department officials

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy on Thursday gave instructions to officials of the department to ensure that there was no delay in issuing of loans to farmers.

The Minister chaired the meeting held via video conferencing.

He said primary agricultural cooperative credit societies must cater to the needs of farmers. It must be ensured that the farmers had adequate stock of fertilizers in view of release of water for irrigation,

The officials must inspect ration shops and faulty weighing stones must be immediately replaced. Further, COVID-19 protocols must be mandatory followed at the ration shops. The employees must wear face masks and gloves. They must ensure that the rules were followed by the public and physical distancing was maintained.

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi was present.

