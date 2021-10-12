Cooperate to ensure higher earnings for govt., Minister tells traders

MADURAI

Using state-of-the-art technology and online transactions in Commercial Taxes Department, the official machinery could easily detect attempts to indulge in tax evasion or other illegal activities, and for a wholesome growth of all spheres and nation building, tax contribution by traders was essential, said Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy here on Monday.

Speaking at the 97th anniversary celebrations of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said there were plenty of issues in GST regime.

“The Centre owed the States, including Tamil Nadu, a lot of money,” he said, adding steps were being taken by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and others to get all dues for the State soon.

He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was keen on delivering good governance. To achieve this objective, cooperation was essential from all stakeholders. The proposal to form a State-level GST council comprising representatives from trade and industry was a positive measure.

Senior president of the Chamber S. Rethinavelu appealed to the government to form a miniature council so that the trade and industry bodies could air their grievances, which could be taken forward by the State Finance Minister at the GST council meeting.

Mr. Moorthy said the technology introduced in the department would pave way for transparency on the one hand and avoid red tapism and corruption on the other hand.

The Minister said implementing the Master Plan for Madurai would help improve the city in many spheres. Immediately after the DMK came to power, the long-pending demand for acquisition of land for Madurai airport expansion was completed and 550 acres had been handed over to the Airports Authority of India. An underpass would come up near the airport and the government had already earmarked ₹200 crore for this, he said.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan welcomed the gathering. Mr. Rethinavelu presided. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, and MLAs Pudur M. Boominathan and Venkatesan spoke. Chamber secretary Selvam proposed a vote of thanks.