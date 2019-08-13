Cooking contest for noon meal workers

Seeking to encourage organisers, assistants and cooks employed in the Nutritious Meal Programme to prepare nutritious and natural food, the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme department organised district-level cooking competition here on Tuesday.

In all, 12 teams, each comprising a cook and an assistant from 11 blocks and a municipality, participated in the competition organised at Schwartz Higher Secondary School and prepared food items under seven categories including oven less food, oil less food, natural food and food made of pulses and millets.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, who inspected the competition and tasted the food items prepared at the competition, said one best cook and an assistant would be selected as winners and they would be honoured with prize money of ₹ 5,000 each and merit certificates. The winners would be honoured during the Independence Day celebrations.

He said a total of 1,224 noon meal centres were functioning in the district and they were serving nutritious meal including variety meals to school children.

Personal Assistant to Collector (nutritious meal) Veerappan, district designated officer (food cell) Sivaramapandian, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Officer Jayanthi were present.