Cookery contest on July 20 and 21

The second edition of ‘The Hindu Our State Our Taste,’ a journey to identify the master chef of Tamil Nadu, will be conducted in Tirunelveli and, for the first time, in Nagercoil on July 20 and 21 respectively.

The objective of the contest is to celebrate the versatility of Tamil cuisine, its tradition and culture and to identify a ‘master chef.’ The event is conducted in two phases -- prelims in 15 locations and the grand finale in Chennai. Participants at the contest, for which entry is free, should cook their favourite dish that represents the flavour of Tamil Nadu at home and bring it to the venue. It can be either vegetarian or non-vegetarian, starter, main course, snack or dessert. A panel of judges, led by Chef Damu, will select the three best cooks from each centre for the grand cook off in Chennai. Dishes cooked with RKG ghee, Savorit, Naga food products and Fortune foods stand to gain extra points. The participant should bring the cover as proof.

The top three winners will get ₹two lakh (first prize: ₹one lakh; second prize: ₹60, 000 and third prize: ₹40, 000), along with other exciting prizes. Every regional winner will take home Vidiem products worth ₹ 20, 000 (First prize: ₹10, 000; second prize: ₹6, 000 and third prize: ₹4000).

The contest will be held at Hotel Afna Park, 5 North Bypass Road, Vannarpetti, Tirunelveli, on July 20 and at Hotel Vijayetha, WCC Road, Vettunimadam, Nagercoil, on July 21.

Contestants can register their names at www.thehindu. com/osot2019 or SMS name<space>city<space>dish name to 97100 11222 or send the details by WhatsApp to 97100 11222 or call 97100 11222. For more details, call 97100 11222 or 6383357778.

The sponsors of the event are: Vidiem Kitchen Appliances (title sponsor); Naga Food Products (associate sponsor) and Everest Masala (taste sponsor). It is powered by Savorit and RKG Ghee and co-powered by Fortune Sunflower Oil. Event partners are: Laljee Godhoo and Company (LG) (asefoetida partner); Hindu Tamil Thisai (media partner); News 18 Tamil (news channel partner); Aval Vikatan (magazine partner); Zee Tamil (TV partner); Organa Natural Juices (beverage partner); A2B Sweets and Snacks (refreshment partner) and Hotel Vijayetha (venue partner for Nagercoil).