Cookery contest in Karaikudi

People of this region could showcase their culinary prowess in ‘The Hindu Our State Our Taste’ cookery competition to be held here on July 28.

The Hindu team has come out with ‘Season 2’ – the second edition of the competition across 15 locations in the State. The contest was an effort to identify the master chef of Tamil Nadu and people could gear up to win the title in the grand finale to be held in Chennai in August. The Hindu group was organising the exclusive two-phase cookery contest to celebrate the versatility of Tamil cuisine, its tradition and culture.

In Karaikudi, the competition would be held at Golden Singar Hotel (Marriage Hall), 100 Feet Road near Periyar statue and the entry is free. Those interested could register at www.thehindu.com/osot2019 or SMS your name-space-city-space-dish name to 97100 11222 or WhatsApp 97100 11222 or call 97100 11222.

“Sharpen your cookery skills to be ‘the best in Karaikudi and beat the rest in Tamil Nadu.” The participants could impress the judge - Chef Damu with their cooking and end up being crowned as ‘Master Chef of Tamil Nadu.’ The competition would begin at 10 a.m. and the participants could cook dish of their choice at home and bring it to the venue. The dish could be either vegetarian or non-vegetarian, starters, main course, snacks or dessert.

A panel of judges headed by Chef Damu will select the best three cooks for the grand final to be held in Chennai. The participants could earn extra points if they cooked the dishes using RKG ghee, savorit, Naga food products, Fortune foods and brought the cover to the venue.

The top three winners would be awarded cash prize of ₹ 1 lakh for first prize, ₹ 60,000 for second and ₹ 40,000 for the third prize. Every regional winner could take home Vidiem products worth ₹ 20,000 - 1st prize ₹ 10,000, 2nd prize ₹ 6,000, 3rd prize ₹ 4,000.