Cooker blast: Migrant worker questioned

November 21, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A migrant hotel worker from Assam was questioned by the police on Monday in connection with the recent ‘cooker blast’ in Karnataka.

As investigators probing the cooker blast in Mangaluru in Karnataka reportedly found that the ‘call list’ of the phone used by suspect Shariq had a phone number being used in Nagercoil, they alerted Superintendent of Police of Kanniyakumari Hari Kiran Prasad. The special team formed by the SP picked up a migrant hotel worker from Assam, who was staying in a house in Kottar.

During interrogation, the worker, who was working with a hotel on Railway Junction Road for the past five years, said his hotel owner’s wife received a phone call in September and the caller spoke to her in Hindi. Since she could not understand the language, she sought his help. Even before he could take the phone from her, the call got disconnected.

Hence, he called the number from his mobile phone and tried to speak to him. Since he too could not understand what the caller was saying, he had disconnected the call immediately.

“There is no suspicion about his activities,” the police said.