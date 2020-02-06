Cook, son suffer burns in noon meal centre

A noon meal cook, Angala Eswari, and her two-year-old son, Harshid, sustained minor injuries in a fire that broke out at a noon meal centre of a panchayat union school near Watrap on Thursday.

When the woman tried to ignite the cooking gas stove, she faced a ball of fire at the kitchen of Panchayat Union Primary School at Melakottaiyur around 11 a.m. Block Development Officer D. Ravi, who rushed to the spot, said that the cook had not noticed gas leak and attempted to ignite the stove.

The woman had taken her two-year-old son to work. The boy who was with her also suffered minor burns.

A team of doctors attended to them at the school immediately. She suffered burns on her left hand. Later, the mother and child were admitted to the Government Hospital at Watrap, Mr .Ravi said.

Meanwhile, a fire tender from Watrap, led by State Fire Officer S. Perumal, rushed to the spot. However, before the firemen could arrive, the villagers had put out the fire on the cylinder.

The firemen, who noticed continuous gas leak, took out the cylinder to aopen place and set it right. The firemen advised the cook to immediately change the cylinder and the tube.

As cooking of noon meal was not possible, the children were sent home for lunch.