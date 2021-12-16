Be financially empowered, women graduates told

Though the number of women entering institutions of higher education in Tamil Nadu was more than men, the number of women going to employment was relatively less, said Governor and Chancellor R.N. Ravi here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 29th convocation of Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, held at Madurai Kamaraj University here, he said it was heartening to see more women getting degrees than men. The ratio of men and women getting higher education looked like 1:3.

The Governor visited universities in Salem, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts recently and addressed convocations.

He said the women, who had obtained degrees, should be financially empowered, which would erase discrimination. They should get into workforce in large numbers and be part of building the society. When the population of women was marginally higher than men, they should look for job opportunities but the number of men getting into jobs was rather high. He said that home keeping was a shared responsibility between men and women. Women’s confidence level and skills should be brought out in a tangible manner in this knowledge era.

He touched upon the significant role played by women in the nation building and recalled the Bharathiyar’s poems on women empowerment. He recalled the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s project “Save daughters, educate daughters” programme, which would help erase female foeticide among other evils against women.

Tamil Nadu was well placed in providing education to women when compared with other States in the country. Despite the pandemic, knowledge dissemination through online had only showed the teachers’ cooperation and patience, he said and lauded the academicians.

Underlining the need for media sensitization and not sensationalisation, Dr Jamuna Duvvuru, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, said that crime and violence against women was of great concern and it required immediate attention. Women undergo sexual harassment and domestic violence throughout their life. The legal remedies and stringent punishments to those involved in crime should be in place, she said and added that media had a greater responsibility in sensitising women rather than hitting the headlines.

University Vice-Chancellor Vaidehi Vijayakumar said that a total of 18,000 had obtained U.G., P.G., M. Phil., P.G. diploma and certificate programmes in the last two years in university departments and affiliated colleges. She said that a second year student M Renosa had won the first position in the all India ‘silambam’ competition conducted in Goa in November 2021.