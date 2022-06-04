Convocation of Madurai Medical College held

Dean A. Rathinavel hands over degree certificate to a student at the convocation of Madurai Medical College on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The 62nd Graduation Day of Madurai Medical College was held in Karuppayurani here on Saturday.

As many as 156 medical students of the 62nd batch graduating from Madurai Medical College, named ‘Platinhawks'16’ were conferred their degrees by Dean A. Rathinavel.

Speaking at the event, Mr Rathinavel said that the outgoing batch of 2016 held a special place in the history of India as it was the first batch to have worked during a pandemic in their house surgency period itself.

The students were posted in COVID-19-related duties while being engaged in various other medical departments in the hospital during the pandemic.

He said that the attitude to serve people must have been ingrained in everyone by now and must fulfil their duties in the best manner.

He also encouraged them to engage more in the scientific research field thereby benefitting people

Best-outgoing awards were presented to two students P. Prithiviraj and M. Prassana Venkatesh and the overall excellence award was given to A.L. Vigneshwar.

Further, university toppers and sports achievers were felicitated.

The graduating batch took the Hippocratic Oath administered by Dr. V. Dhanalakshmi, Vice-Principal of Madurai Medical College.

Rajaji Hospital Resident Doctors’ Association Senior Warden Dr. L. Arul Sundhareshkumar, Staff Advisor Dr. S. Pappiah and others were present.