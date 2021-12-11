Convocation held at Kalasalingam University

Srivilliputtur

11 December 2021 21:27 IST

The 34th convocation ceremony was held at Kalasalingam University on Saturday and 1,740 students were awarded degree certificates, including 18 who were speech and hearing impaired.

Chief guest Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, distributed the degrees to rank holders and Ph.D students, while the guest of honour Subramani Ramakrishnan, Director, Workforce Management, IBM Ltd., Chennai distributed the certificates.

Advertising

Advertising

The chief guest in her address said that Kalasalingam University had now become an important centre for learning in the country and the institution was ranked 50th in the country in quality teaching, research as well as in societal contributions.

She congratulated all the graduating students and said they have a great responsibility to prove themselves worthy of the institution and also the country.

Saying that research in alternative sources of energy was the need of the hour, she said that mankind had realised the importance of replacing fossil fuels with other means of energy production that were sustainable in the long run, and were clean and green.

“This is the era of big data and data driven science. Massive data is getting collected at every instant. An expert data scientist needs to be strong in computer science, statistics and mathematics. It is here that institutes like the Indian Statistical Institute score high,” she said.

India has become self-reliant, feeding its billions was not an easy task, but India has done it. “Times are indeed trying, challenges are indeed many, and therefore opportunities are immense and possibilities are endless,” Ms. Bandyopadhyay said.

“When you can, try to return something to this society. This country needs you”, she added.

Chancellor Dr. K. Sridharan presided over the function.

Pro Chancellor Dr. Arivalagi Sridharan, vice presidents Dr. S. Shasi Anand and Arjun Kalasalingam, Vice Chancellor Dr. R. Nagaraj, Registrar V. Vasudevan, Board of Directors Dr. G. Swaminathan, and Advisor S. Gnanasekar were present.