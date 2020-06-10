Madurai

Convicts get bail to perform final rites of mother

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed two convicts in a murder case to perform the final rites of their mother who died on Monday. The court granted interim suspension of sentence and bail to the brothers from Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi granted the relief to Veerabathran and Selvaraj on humanitarian grounds. They were directed to surrender before the Superintendent of Madurai Central Prison on June 22.

The court directed the petitioners not to indulge in any criminal activity and report before Thiruppachethi police. On their surrender, they should be kept in quarantine for 14 days, the court said.

