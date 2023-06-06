Conviction in POCSO Act case within 106 days in Virudhunagar district

June 06, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Virudhunagar district police have secured life term for a man, who was accused of sexual assault of two minor girls, within 106 days of the reporting of the crime

The Special Court for trying POSCO Act cases on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment till death to A. Selvam, 68, of Sivakasi on charges of having sexually assaulted the girls in February.

The judge, K. Poorana Jeya Anand, found the accused guilty of wrongful confinement of the girls, and under the provisions of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, both charges on two counts. He also imposed a dine of ₹4,000 on the accused.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal said the incident occurred on February 18 and it was reported to the police two days later. Immediately, All Women Police Station, Sivakasi registered the case and the accused was arrested the next day.

“The Investigating Officer was encouraged to file the chargesheet at the earliest and it was filed on the 39th day itself. Hence, the accused who was imprisoned could not get out of jail on bail,” the SP said.

The police too helped the court in expeditious hearing of the case by producing the witnesses to tender evidence at the earliest. The victims were given all assistance under the provisions of the POCSO Act for the smooth conduct of the trial, he added.

“It is a historic case as the chargesheet was filed within 39 days and the case ended up in conviction in a little over 100 days,” said Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg.

He said the Superintendents of Police had been asked to file chargesheets within 60 days in grave crimes such as murder, murder for gain, dacoity and cases registered under the POCSO Act. As a result, 48 cases booked under the POCSO Act had ended in convictions in Virudhunagar district in 2023.