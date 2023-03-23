HamberMenu
Conviction for Rahul Gandhi: Congress cadre stage road blockade

March 23, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress cadre stage a road roko at Goripalayam in Madurai on Thursday.

Congress cadre stage a road roko at Goripalayam in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

MADURAI

Congress party cadre staged a road roko here on Thursday flaying the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to curtail political activities of their leader Rahul Gandhi through a defamation case.

The protesters, led by the party’s urban district president V. Karthikeyan, blocked the road at Goripalayam immediately after news of a court in Surat imposing two-year jail for the leader in a case pertaining to defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that a political comment made by Mr. Gandhi during election campaign has been used against him in court. “If such is the situation, how many cases should be registered for the remarks made by BJP leaders?” he said.

He pointed out that BJP leader H. Raja made a derogatory comment against the High Court.

Over 20 cadres were arrested by Madurai City police.

Virudhunagar

Congress cadre staged demonstrations in Rajapalayam and Sivakasi also. Virudhunagar West district president Rengasamy and Sivakasi Town president Kumaran led the protests.

