Convict escapes from escort police outside Theni court

February 01, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THENI

In an embarrassment to police, a POCSO case convict gave the slip to escort police near the integrated court complex here on Thursday. Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad has formed two special teams to secure the convict.

The police said Vijayakumar of Cumbum was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment by a court here two days ago, and was lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

On Thursday, Vijayakumar was brought to the court for production in another case. After the hearing of the case, Vijayakumar was taken out of the court. As he reportedly asked for tea, the escort police got him tea from a shop.

When the attention of the police escorts turned to the other side of the road, Vijayakumar ran away from the spot. The police chased him, but he managed to scale a wall and escape.

The police have registered a case and are on the look-out for the convict.