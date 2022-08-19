Convict brought to hospital escapes

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 19, 2022 22:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A convict, M. Padmeshwaran, 24, of Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district escaped during his routine health check-up at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Thursday.

Police attached to the GRH police station said the prisoner escaped while waiting to get an X-ray done after removing the cast on his leg, where he had suffered a fracture.

Padmeshwaran was escorted by an Armed Reserve head constable, a grade I constable and two police constables to the GRH for the health check-up. The police are on the lookout for him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Padmeshwaran had been lodged in Madurai Central Prison since March 26 in connection with different cases, including robbery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app