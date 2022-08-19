Convict brought to hospital escapes
A convict, M. Padmeshwaran, 24, of Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district escaped during his routine health check-up at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Thursday.
Police attached to the GRH police station said the prisoner escaped while waiting to get an X-ray done after removing the cast on his leg, where he had suffered a fracture.
Padmeshwaran was escorted by an Armed Reserve head constable, a grade I constable and two police constables to the GRH for the health check-up. The police are on the lookout for him.
Padmeshwaran had been lodged in Madurai Central Prison since March 26 in connection with different cases, including robbery.
