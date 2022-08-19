Madurai

Convict brought to hospital escapes

A convict, M. Padmeshwaran, 24, of Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district escaped during his routine health check-up at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai on Thursday.

Police attached to the GRH police station said the prisoner escaped while waiting to get an X-ray done after removing the cast on his leg, where he had suffered a fracture.

Padmeshwaran was escorted by an Armed Reserve head constable, a grade I constable and two police constables to the GRH for the health check-up. The police are on the lookout for him.

Padmeshwaran had been lodged in Madurai Central Prison since March 26 in connection with different cases, including robbery.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2022 10:33:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/convict-brought-to-hospital-escapes/article65788882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY