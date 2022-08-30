Convention centre at Tamukkam grounds to be ready by September-end

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 30, 2022 22:32 IST

Construction of the convention centre in Madurai is almost over. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The Convention Centre coming up on 2.47 acres at Tamukkam Grounds in Madurai might soon open its doors to the public.

The centre, which is built under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹46.2 crore, will be a major facility, especially for businessmen, industrialists and traders, to hold exhibitions and fairs while it will equally prove to be a recreational place for the general public.

According to a Corporation official, 98% of the work on the centre, which was started on May 11, 2020, is complete. The entire work is expected to be over by September-end. It will be fully air-conditioned and will accommodate around 3,500 people at once.

“A separate kitchen and dining hall is also a part of the project which will encourage more wedding events to take place. The centre is also differently-abled friendly,” said the official.

The underground parking has been designed to accommodate 234 cars and 357 two-wheelers as well.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce president N. Jegatheesan said they were awaiting the inauguration of the centre. “It will definitely prove helpful to hold fairs and expos as it is located at a hotspot. But we will need to wait to see how functional it is,” he added.

While MADITSSIA, president M.S. Sampath called for the Corporation to fix rents at concession rates for industrialists, which will boost industrial growth largely.

