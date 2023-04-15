ADVERTISEMENT

Convene grievances redressal meet once a year: fisheries department employees

April 15, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Fisheries Minister Anitha R.Radhakrishnan speaking at the conference in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Minister for Fisheries should convene a grievance redressal meet at least once a year to understand the grievances of the fisheries department employees and take efforts to solve the problems, the first State-level conference of the Tamil Nadu Government Fisheries Department Employees’ Association has appealed.

 A resolution was passed in the conference held here on Saturday.

The meeting said timescale should be given to 63 sanitary workers working with the Department of Fisheries on daily wages basis. The Supervisors posts 1 and 2 should be in the same rank and seniority lists for promotions be prepared on time every year so as to give promotions without delay, the meeting urged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi addressed the conference and assured the fisheries department officials that their demands would be considered.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, general secretary of the Association Maharajan, treasurer Nandakumar and Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association general secretary A. Selvam spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US