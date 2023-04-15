Convene grievances redressal meet once a year: fisheries department employees

April 15, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Minister for Fisheries should convene a grievance redressal meet at least once a year to understand the grievances of the fisheries department employees and take efforts to solve the problems, the first State-level conference of the Tamil Nadu Government Fisheries Department Employees’ Association has appealed.

A resolution was passed in the conference held here on Saturday.

The meeting said timescale should be given to 63 sanitary workers working with the Department of Fisheries on daily wages basis. The Supervisors posts 1 and 2 should be in the same rank and seniority lists for promotions be prepared on time every year so as to give promotions without delay, the meeting urged.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi addressed the conference and assured the fisheries department officials that their demands would be considered.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, general secretary of the Association Maharajan, treasurer Nandakumar and Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association general secretary A. Selvam spoke.