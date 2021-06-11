Control room set up

11 June 2021 18:52 IST

Collector V. Vishnu has established a control room in the Office of District Supply Officer to redress complaints pertaining to public distribution system (PDS).

Public can contact the PDS Control Room at 93424 71314 and register their complaints through WhatsApp.

The objective was to ensure proper supply of essentials to the public within the stipulated period.

Advertising

Advertising

The control room would be functioning with an engineer, an assistant and a typist between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all working days and forward complaints from aggrieved cardholders to the officials concerned. All the complaints received would be enrolled in a separate register and the solutions provided for these complaints would also be recorded in it.

“The control room will be functioning under the direct monitoring of the Collector who will check the complaint registry quite often. Besides receiving complaints, the personnel manning the control room will clear the doubts raised by the cardholders,” he said.