Control rooms set up in Tirunelveli district to monitor Pongal gift hamper distribution

January 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli district administration has set up district-level and taluk-level control rooms to monitor distribution of Pongal gift hampers.

In a statement, Collector V. Vishnu said the distribution of gift hampers would begin through all ration shops on January 9. In order to ensure that all eligible persons got quality goods in the gift hampers, officials in the rank of Deputy Collector had been nominated to supervise the distribution in each taluk.

The Collector said to enable all eligible card holders to get the gift hampers before Pongal, the government had declared January 13 a working day for all ration shops. In order to avoid crowding at the ration shops to get the gift hampers along with ₹1,000, the officials had taken steps to issue tokens to 200 to 250 card holders every day depending upon the number of ration cards in each shop.

The distribution of tokens would begin on January 8. The identity of eligible card holders would be verified through fingerprints taken by the point-of-sale machines. No eligible card holder would be sent back without the gift hamper, the Collector assured.

“Any member of the family whose name is registered in the ration card can collect the gift hamper along with the cash. An SMS would be sent to the registered mobile number immediately after handing over the gift hamper,” Mr. Vishnu said.

People could call the control room set up at the Collectorate on 9342471314. The phone numbers of other taluk-level control rooms were: Tirunelveli 9445000380, Palayamkottai 9445000381, Manur 9445796458, Ambasamudram 9445000386, Cheranmahadevi 9445796459, Nanguneri 9445000387, Radhapuram 9445000388 and Thisayanvilai 9499937025.

People could call the toll-free number 1967 or 1800-425-5901 to lodge their complaints, if any, the Collector added.