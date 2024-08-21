ADVERTISEMENT

Control rooms and toll-free number launched for ‘Global Muthamizh Murugan’ conference

Published - August 21, 2024 08:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference scheduled to be held in Palani in Dindigul district on August 24 and 25, the Dindigul district administration has set up control rooms and launched a toll-free number for the benefit of the participants and the general public.

According to the press release issued by the Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi, the conference will be held on the premises of the Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture campus. Scholars and devotees of Lord Murugan would be participating in the event. All preparations have been made for the event and basic amenities will be provided to the participants.

The participants who have registered online to attend the conference and the general public can contact the control room and the toll free number for information with regard to the details of the conference and any others queries. The details can be obtained by contacting Control room numbers: 04545-241471, 04545-241472, 04545-241473, 04545-241474, 04545-241475 and the Toll free number 1800 425 9925, the press release said.

