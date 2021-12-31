Control room set up to check irregularities at DPCs

Farmers seek nod to shoot down wild boars damaging crops

Madurai

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has set up a control room to check irregularities at direct purchase centres (DPCs). Farmers can lodge their complaints through the WhatsApp number 99949-09000 and also can call 0452-252 -6888.

They can alert the district officials if any person other than farmers attempting to directly or indirectly sell paddy at the DPCs.

At the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held here on Friday, M. Tirupati, a farmer from Kulamangalam, raised the issue of farmers being forced to pay ₹ 50 to ₹ 60 per bag of paddy being sold at the DPCs.

The money was demanded for loading and weighing of each bag, containing 40 kg of paddy.

Many other farmers also made similar complaints. They claimed that they could not refuse to pay the money as otherwise their paddy would not be procured at the DPCs.

The Collector said that the farmers need not pay any money for selling their produce at the DPCs. “Even on Thursday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced increasing the paddy handling charges from ₹ 3.50 a bag to ₹ 10,” he said.

When the farmers claimed that repeated complaints on this issue had not been addressed to, the Collector said that they could call the control room instead of paying bribes at the DPCs.

The district administration that had planned to open around 80 DPCs has so far opened 30 centres to buy paddy from the farmers. Both Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Department of Cooperation will procure paddy.

To a request from farmers, the Collector said that Farmers Producers Organisations would be allowed to buy the paddy with a tie-up with TNCSC.

When a farmer complained that payment for the paddy sold at the DPCs was being delayed for as long as 15 days, the officials assured that steps would be taken to make the payment within one or two days.

Farmers also raised the issue of wild boars damaging agricultural crops and demanded that the forest department would issue an order permitting the farmers to shoot down wild animals as done in other parts of the State.

A forest official clarified that as of now wild boars that stray into farmlands from reserve forest are only allowed to be shot down. A proposal to permit shooting down wild boars in Madurai district has been sent to the State government for clearance. Farmers also sought solar fencing in vulnerable areas for protecting farms from invasion of wild animals.

District Revenue Officer G. Senthilkumari, Joint Director (Agriculture) T. Vivekanandan, Joint Registrar of Cooperatives Gurumoorthi and Regional Manage of TNCSC Sugumaran were present.