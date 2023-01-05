ADVERTISEMENT

Control room set up to air grievances in Virudhunagar district over Pongal gift hampers distribution

January 05, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The gift hampers would be distributed through the ration shops from January 9

Virudhunagar administration has set up a control room for the public to air their grievances and lodge complaints over the distribution of Pongal gift hampers. People can contact the control room at 04562-252397.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the gift hampers, along with ₹1,000 cash, would be distributed through the ration shops from January 9.

In order to prevent crowding, the distribution would be carried out in a staggered manner for 200 to 250 ration card holders per shop. For this, all rice ration card holders would be given tokens which would mention the date and time for collecting the hampers.

Every eligible card holders and those living in Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camps would get the gift hampers without fail. Any one of the family members whose name is registered in the ration card can collect the gift hampers, the statement said.

