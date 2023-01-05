HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Control room set up to air grievances in Virudhunagar district over Pongal gift hampers distribution

The gift hampers would be distributed through the ration shops from January 9

January 05, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Sundar S 5988

Virudhunagar administration has set up a control room for the public to air their grievances and lodge complaints over the distribution of Pongal gift hampers. People can contact the control room at 04562-252397.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the gift hampers, along with ₹1,000 cash, would be distributed through the ration shops from January 9.

In order to prevent crowding, the distribution would be carried out in a staggered manner for 200 to 250 ration card holders per shop. For this, all rice ration card holders would be given tokens which would mention the date and time for collecting the hampers.

Every eligible card holders and those living in Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camps would get the gift hampers without fail. Any one of the family members whose name is registered in the ration card can collect the gift hampers, the statement said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.