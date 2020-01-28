‘Contribute to Labour Welfare Fund on or before January 31’

Madurai

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board was constituted for the implementation of various labour welfare schemes for the workers.

As per section 2 (d) of Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, employees working in factories, plantations, motor transport undertakings and commercial establishments should contribute ₹10 towards labour welfare fund.

The employer must contribute ₹20 for each employee along with Form-A for 2019, on or before January 31. Hence, the fund can be remitted through demand draft drawn in favour of ‘The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board, Chennai - 6’, said a release from the organisation.