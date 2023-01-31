Contractors charge exorbitant fee at markets, say farmers

January 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Contractors were collecting exorbitant amounts as entry fee at the weekly markets in Oddanchatram, Vedasandur, Kovilur and Ayyalur complained farmers at the grievance redress meeting here on Tuesday.

Collector S. Visakan presided over the meeting. Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar and District Revenue Officer V. Latha. were present.

S. R. Rengamani, president of Dindigul District Farmers’ Association, said that the contractors were charging ₹50 each for goats, ₹25 each for country chickens and high amounts for vegetables too. “They behave like goons and since the farmers or traders are not aware of the amount fixed by the government, they are continiously exploited,” he charged, adding that the fee tripled during Pongal festival.

Supplementing his point, N. Perumal, district president, All India Kisan Sabha, said that he had been making complaints repeatedly that contractors at Oddanchatram weekly cattle market charged ₹200 at entry and exit when the actual amount fixed was ₹20. “The contractors make around ₹40 lakh in a day. Traders are charged ₹80 and ₹50 for having to sell goats and chicken respectively instead of the actual rates of ₹10 and ₹5,” he said.

Its district secretary M. Ramasamy said that they have resolved to lay a siege to the Oddanchatram Municipality if the authorities did not take action soon. They demanded the authorities to put up a board with the prescribed fees in front of the markets and to put an end to the hardships faced by the traders.

Alambadi panchayat president C. Thennarasu sought the intervention of the Collector to cancel the permits of granite and limestone quarrying in their village. “The presence of over 10 quarries as led to groundwater table coming down over the years. Despite the villagers’ opposition to open two more quarries, it is learnt that they will be opened soon,” he said. He added that around 5,000 villagers of Seelanaickenpatti, Theppiyur and other hamlets are affected by the quarries. Many of the houses have developed cracks. Further, a cement factory has been transporting hundreds of litres of water to Karikkali every day. M-sand units with stone crushers are adding to their worries, he said.

Issue of crop raids by wild boar, especially in Thoppampatti near Palani, was raised and compensation to affected farmers was sought.

A. Thangavel, president, Maruthuva Payirgal Urpathiyalar Nala Sangam, called for sinking a borewell to help around 50 Scheduled Caste farmers at R. Kombai in Gujiliamparai taluk.