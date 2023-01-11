ADVERTISEMENT

Contractor convicted in 26-year-old corruption case

January 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Trial of Cases under Prevention of Corruption Act here on Wednesday convicted a sub-contractor, G. Thiagarajan, on charges of misappropriating ₹61 lakh while executing the lining work of Periyar-Vaigai Link Canal in 1997.

Madurai unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had booked five persons, including the then Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Construction Corporation, Manimozhi, its regional manager, Shanmugavel and its regional engineers, Sethu and Muthukrishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the Government had sanctioned ₹1.04 crore for lining three canals in first, 7th and 9th reach, totally measuring 12 km, ₹61 lakh had been misappropriated.

Among the five accused, except for Thiagarajan, all others had expired since.

When the case came up for hearing the Special Judge, A. Pasumpon Shanmugiah, convicted the accused to undergo jail for two years each and and imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 each on two counts of forgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US