Contractor convicted in 26-year-old corruption case

January 11, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Trial of Cases under Prevention of Corruption Act here on Wednesday convicted a sub-contractor, G. Thiagarajan, on charges of misappropriating ₹61 lakh while executing the lining work of Periyar-Vaigai Link Canal in 1997.

Madurai unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had booked five persons, including the then Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Construction Corporation, Manimozhi, its regional manager, Shanmugavel and its regional engineers, Sethu and Muthukrishnan.

While the Government had sanctioned ₹1.04 crore for lining three canals in first, 7th and 9th reach, totally measuring 12 km, ₹61 lakh had been misappropriated.

Among the five accused, except for Thiagarajan, all others had expired since.

When the case came up for hearing the Special Judge, A. Pasumpon Shanmugiah, convicted the accused to undergo jail for two years each and and imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 each on two counts of forgery.

