Contract workers urge Corporation to implement HC order

14 December 2021 18:42 IST

They also seek upward revision of wages

A large number of workers affiliated to the CITU wing of Madurai Managaratchi Thozhilalar Sangam urged Madurai Corporation to immediately implement the High Court directive to take 309 temporary workers on the rolls without any further delay.

Leading the agitation here on Tuesday, Sangam general secretary Balasubramanian said 309 of the 720 workers taken on contract basis in 2008 had moved the Inspector of Labour seeking a direction to make them permanent workers. Later, when the workers approached the Corporation with an order in their favour, the authorities did not execute it, but went on appeal against the order.

The Sangam moved the High Court Bench, which ordered in September 2015 that the Corporation should execute the Labour Inspector’s order. However, the authorities had not honoured the order to date, Mr. Balasubramanian said.

The protesters also demanded an upward revision of daily wage to ₹625 for temporary scale/contract workers in underground drainage project, ₹700 for the workers in Street Light division, ₹675 for those in Drinking Water wing and ₹750 for temporary drivers.

Considering the general price rise, the CITU leader said, the civic body should revise the wages as the meagre wages given to them at present had made life miserable for thousands of workers.

Though the Corporation had issued appointment orders to the wards of employees on humanitarian ground, the Sangam demanded that they be absorbed as permanent employees.

Later, the Sangam office-bearers submitted a memorandum to the Corporation authorities at Anna Maligai.