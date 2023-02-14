Contract workers’ strike: power generation drops to 560 MW in NTPL

February 14, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Power generation in NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited’s 2 X 500 MW units was hit with the strike by the contract workers continuing for the second day on Tuesday.

As over 800 of the 1,000 contract labourers of NTPL’s units commenced their strike on Monday pressing various demands including making their jobs permanent, power generation remains badly affected since then. The protestors also demand extension of social security schemes like ESI and EPF to them and implementation of pay scale applicable to the employees of Neyveli Lignite Corporation.

Alleging the administration did not hold talks with the protestors affiliated to CITU, the workers resumed their protest on Tuesday in which CITU office-bearers also participated. “Even though power generation in both the units remains hit, the NTPL administration is not ready to hold talks with the agitating contract labourers which shows their attitude,” charged Russel, state secretary of CITU.

The protesting casual labourers claimed the agitation had badly affected power generation, which was gradually dwindling in both units of NTPL. “Though cumulative generation capacity of the two units is 1,000 MW, only 560 MW power was generated on Tuesday evening due to ongoing strike, which will go down further if the strike continues,” said the protestors.

When the NTPL administration organised another team of workforce on Monday night to ensure continued operation of the plants, the protestors stopped and sent them back.