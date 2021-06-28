Contract workers stage protest

Madurai

Contract workers of various pumping stations across the city, who are affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Union, staged a protest in front of the residence of the contractor at Mela Ponnagaram here on Monday, demanding to pay the three month salary that is due for the workers.

There are around 360 pumping station workers on a contract basis. District general secretary of CITU M. Balasubramaniam said that the contractor did not pay the wages fixed by the Collector. “The contractor pays less than the fixed amount. He pays only around ₹ 10,500 every month to the workers. The contractor did not pay even this wage for the past three months,” he added.

But a contractor said that Madurai Corporation had not settled his dues, resulting in delay of payment to the workers. “But the contractor and the Corporation must settle their disputes to ensure that wages are paid to the workers,” said Mr. Balasubramaniam.