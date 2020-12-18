Contract workers seek wages

Madurai
A group of contract workers, who were engaged in door-to-door surveillance for COVID-19 by Madurai Corporation, staged a protest in front of the office of the City Health Officer in Arignar Anna Maligai here on Friday demanding wages for September.
They said that many workers were hired on a contract basis in June to undertake door-to-door screening in 100 wards. But, they were asked to quit the job on September 23 without prior notice. They said that they have been demanding settlement of dues for the past two months.
Despite petitioning the Collector and corporation officials several times, we had not received the salary for September, said M. Sathya, a protester.
Many workers have risked their lives and stayed away from their families for weeks while they were engaged in door-to-door screening. Some of us have even tested positive for COVID-19 while working," he added.
They urged the district administration to provide alternative job opportunities.
