Contract workers demand service regularisation

A large number of workers of Tamil Nadu Electricity Contract Labourers’ Union staged a protest in front of Madurai Collectorate on Monday demanding service regularisation.
The protesters surrendered their Aadhaar cards, ration cards and voter IDs stating that it was not economically viable for them to reside in the State.
R. Manivasagam, district secretary of the Union, said that around 10,000 contract workers across the State had been performing various jobs for the department for the past 20 years. “Even during natural calamities such as Cyclones Ockhi, Vardha, Nivar and Gaj, we continued to discharge our duties,” he said.
The contract workers help in installation of electric poles, transformers and undertake repair works for the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).
They also demanded that the government must pay them daily wages of ₹380. “The Electricity department paid wages till 2008. Since then the contractor pays us a paltry. Though we work hard to light up the city, we live a miserable life because of the lackadaisical attitude of the government,” said Mr. Manivasagam.
