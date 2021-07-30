Contract workers demand payment of salary arrears

Madurai

A section of contract engineering staff affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) working in the drainage, pumping stations,and street light departments of Madurai Corporation staged a sit-in protest on the premises of Arignar Anna Maligai here on Friday demanding payment of salary arrears to them.

CITU district secretary M. Balasubramaniam said that the contract workers of pumping stations had still not received salary for April and June. "These workers were earlier entitled to receive payment for their four weekly offs during a month. But, this has been cancelled now, causing financial constraints to the workers," he said. In addition, these workers do not get benefits like the Employees Provident Fund.

The other contract workers receive delayed salary payment every month. "Since most of the workers have to pay rent every month, this causes severe financial stress to their families. Hence, the Corporation must take steps to ensure that the contract workers receive their salaries within the first 10 days of every month,” said Mr. Balasubramaniam.