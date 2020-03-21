Contract labourers under health scanner

The district administration has taken steps for screening of construction labourers engaged for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) and ISRO’s Propulsion Research Complex (IPRC), Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said on Saturday.

During an informal chat with reporters at Valliyoor, she said comprehensive screening of the labourers, when they reported for work, were in place.

Former Radhapuram MLA M. Appavu, who sent a letter to the Collector in this connection, said over 7,000 construction workers, mostly from north and north-eastern States, were engaged in the construction of the third and fourth reactors of KKNPP and lived in temporary shelters erected by their contractors at Kudankulam, Chettikulam and adjoining areas. They constantly returned to the workplace after visiting their families.

“On an average, 200 construction workers from the north and north-eastern States are returning to KKNPP every week and they are not screened anywhere. The KKNPP should have put in place a well-equipped system to screen them for COVID–19 as they return to their workplace after spending time with their families back home. Besides, they also visit Valliyoor, Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari. Since they are not screened by qualified physicians, local residents are apprehansive,” Mr. Appavu pointed out.

Ms. Shilpa said the district administration organised comprehensive health camps for the workers through the Department of Public Health, besides regular screening by medical teams when they reported for duty. “Those who are running fever with cold and cough are being isolated and monitored. So far, no adverse health report has been received.”

The KKNPP administration had been asked to carry on only essential works until the scare subsided.

Also, KKKNPP and ISRO staff residing in Anu Vijay Township were being monitored by teams from the Department of Public Health.

She said 32 persons, who arrived in the district from abroad or other States had been quarantined in their houses although they did not manifest any symptoms.